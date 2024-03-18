Podcast: What signing Tyron Smith means for the Jets

The Jets made their biggest move of the young offseason by signing tackle Tyron Smith from the Dallas Cowboys. Smith’s contract reportedly has around $7 million in guarantees with potentially $13 million or so in incentives.

The move fills one of the most glaring holes the Jets had entering free agency. On today’s podcast I discuss the signing.

Entering the offseason, the Jets had a number of significant needs. There was no perfect solution to any of their problems. There were potential solutions that came with either flaws or question marks.

Smith is no exception. His ability to stay on the field is a major question mark. However, he offers the Jets more upside for both left tackle and the offensive line as a whole than any other viable possibility.

Thanks for listening to and/or watching. If you enjoy the show, subscribe to Locked On Jets to receive new episodes.