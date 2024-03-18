Good morning Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend. The New York Jets have released Corey Davis, who’s looking to make a return to the NFL. While some Jets fans are hoping that Davis will return to the team, I don’t think it’s likely - nor would I want him back on the team. Davis has been out of the league for a year now, and that usually doesn’t bode well for players looking to make a return in the NFL. On top of that, he opted not to play for the Jets last year, so there’s little reason why he will - or why any fan would want him to - return to the team this season. Yes, the Jets need help at wide receiver, but there is plenty of better options to be had. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

