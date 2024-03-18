Now that free agency is well and truly underway, we’re going to be breaking down the players acquired by the New York Jets so far, continuing today with offensive tackle Tyron Smith.

The 33-year old Smith is listed at 6’5” and 320 pounds and was the 9th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of USC. He has started 161 games in his career, is an eight-time pro bowler and has been a first-team all-pro twice.

Background

Smith was a five-star high school recruit who played three seasons at USC before declaring for the 2011 draft. He was a backup in his first year and then a two-year starter, making 24 starts. He earned all-Pac 10 first-team honors in 2010, having been an honorable mention in the previous season. He was also awarded the 2010 Morris Trophy for the best lineman on the west coast.

After a solid pro day, Smith’s stock was rising heading into the draft and he was a projected top-10 pick who ultimately went 9th overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

In his rookie season, Smith started every game and was on the all-rookie team, then went to his first Pro Bowl in his third season and was named as a first team All Pro for the first time the following year. He was a Pro Bowler in each year until 2019, but then missed a total of 27 games in 2020 and 2022. He was a Pro Bowler in between in 2021, though, and he earned second-team All Pro honors last season, so he is clearly still elite when healthy.

The Jets reportedly signed Smith to a one-year deal with a base value of $6.5 million which can be worth up to $20 million. There are playing time incentives included in the deal which begin at 38 percent of all offensive snaps and go up to 90 percent.

Now let’s take a look at what Smith brings to the table, divided into categories.

Measurables/Athleticism

Smith has excellent size and length, with an 85-inch wingspan and massive 11-inch hands. When he first entered the league, many analysts felt he might need to add some weight, but he is listed at 320 now after having weighed in at 307 at the scouting combine.

He entered the league with excellent athletic numbers, although it’s worth questioning if Smith might have lost a step at 33 years old, especially with some of the injuries he’s dealt with.

Smith ran a 5.08 in the 40-yard dash and posted 29 bench press reps at the NFL combine, then improved these numbers at his pro day by running 4.93 and managing 31 reps. He also posted above average explosiveness and good agility numbers.

Usage

Smith has played left tackle for most of his career, having only been a full-time starter on the right side in his rookie year. He also played on the right side in 2022 after returning from injury late in the season, but he seemed to struggle. Whether that was because of the position change or because he wasn’t completely healthy, he played much better in 2023 when he moved back to the left.

Smith has occasionally lined up as a tight end in unbalanced line formations and even caught a pass in college, albeit for a loss.

Pass Blocking

Smith has developed into one of the most reliable pass protectors in the league. He’s only allowed more than two sacks in the regular season twice since 2012, and his pressure rates have always been consistently low.

He has the perfect combination of length, athletic ability and technique to stay in front of his man, recover when he loses an edge and repel moves and counters.

He can give up pressure at times when his man gets a good jump on the snap or rocks him with a good speed-to-power move to get outside leverage.

Run Blocking

Smith has also been a dominant run blocker, strong at the point of attack and capable of leveraging his man out of running lanes. He has the power to drive his man back and it’s rare that you will see him stood up at the line.

Smith can also be effective blocking on the move, with the athleticism to get out in front and angle his man off in space.

It’s difficult to fight off Smith’s block or hold your ground once he gets his hands on you, but you can shoot a gap on him if you display quickness.

Short Yardage

As you’d expect, teams can have good success running behind Smith in short yardage situations. Ezekiel Elliott alone had 29 one-yard touchdown runs and 10 two-yarders in seven seasons running behind a line that featured Smith.

Screen Blocking

Smith can contribute well in the screen game, including when walling his man off on screens that go to the other side. However, he shows the ability to leak out in front and make an impact.

He did get called for an illegal block in the back penalty on an illegal screen in one game when he had to hustle to the outside to spring the receiver.

Footwork/Technique

Smith is a good technician, renowned for the power and accuracy he brings with his hand strikes. Even when losing the initial battle, he doesn’t panic and can fight his way back into the play and recover.

It’s difficult to find any potential holes in Smith’s recent film, but a few occasional patterns emerge. There will be times where Smith seems to have his man controlled but the pass rusher doesn’t give up and manages to get to the quarterback anyway.

There were also times in recent years where recovering against a speed rush would give him issues, making him susceptible to counters.

However, these tended to be at times when he was dealing with injuries, which perhaps meant his core strength and balance were compromised.

Penalties

Smith had one of his best seasons from an on-field discipline standpoint in 2023 as he only had two penalties (a false start and a holding penalty) in 13 starts. He had 90 penalties in the first 148 starts of his career, including two seasons where he was in double digits.

The majority of Smith’s penalties have been for holding (49) or pre-snap penalties (33 false starts and four for illegal formation), but he has also had a few personal fouls.

Special Teams

Smith’s only contributions on special teams have been as a blocker on the placekicking unit. He allowed pressure to cause this miss in a 2014 game.

Instincts/Intelligence

Pre-draft scouting reports were critical of Smith’s awareness and football IQ, suggesting he was poor at finding a target in space and slow to react to blitzes and stunts.

This seems to be the area where he has shown the most improvement. Here’s one example of where he is alert to the late rush and hustles across to prevent the sack.

As noted, he can be prone to occasional lapses in the form of pre-snap penalties, of which he averages about three per season.

Attitude

Smith has always had a nasty streak and he demonstrates this with some of the blocks he regularly puts on film.

He has developed into a leader with an outstanding work ethic and toughness. He has no character flags, although he was fined for a horse collar tackle in his second year as a pro.

Injuries

Smith was durable at the start of his career, as he only missed one game in his first five seasons. However, he has never started more than 13 games in a year since that time, with a long list of injuries to his neck, ankle, back, groin, hip and hamstring.

The neck injury had bothered him for some time when the Cowboys shut him down for most of the 2020 season as he was limited to just two appearances.

In preseason in 2022, Smith suffered a hamstring injury which was coupled with an avulsion fracture, two words which should send a shiver down the spine of any die-hard Jets fan. He began the year on injured reserve and had surgery to fix it, which enabled him to return to the line-up in December and play the last four games.

The good news is that he played 942 snaps last year in the regular season and playoffs, which is the most he’s played since 2018. Smith credits this to a change in his practice routine, which saw him mostly working over at the side.

In college, Smith missed one game due to a sprained ankle and had an offseason thumb surgery which didn’t cause him to miss any games.

Scheme Fit

Smith is obviously the prototypical blindside pass protector that the Jets need, with an ability to produce in a running game that has elements of both zone blocking and gap/power schemes.

While with the Cowboys, he had been a teammate of current Jets Greg Zuerlein and Chris Glaser.

Conclusions

The Jets were determined to bolster their offensive line, with the person responsible for protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside obviously holding a crucial role. For a while, it looked like the veteran presence they desired might not become available and they might need to rely on a rookie, but they did well to lock up Smith when they had the chance.

The fact he’s had durability issues over the years is a concern, although the Jets at least have contractual protection against any long-term absence. The Jets will hope the fact that he got through most of last season mostly unscathed is a good sign that he can still play at a high level at 33.

Adding Smith allows the team some flexibility to develop a youngster or two for a future role. However, if he does a good job next year, then the Jets might look to bring him back for at least one more season.