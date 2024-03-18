Late Monday night, the New York Jets and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw agreed to a one-year, $7.25 million dollar contract. Of this $7.25 million, about $7 million was guaranteed.

The deal was met with mixed reviews by Jets fans to put it kindly. Given Kinlaw’s lack of success for the San Francisco 49ers, many expected the deal to be far cheaper than it actually was, myself included. However, in an attempt to ascertain the degree to which the deal was actually good, bad, or ugly for the Jets, I will dive into Kinlaw’s ProFootballFocus (PFF) grades, as well as the contract values of other players who play his position.

2023 PFF grades (rank in parentheses)

Note: Kinlaw actually did not have enough snaps to qualify for an official ranking. Instead, I will use reports where he would have fallen had he had enough snaps to qualify.

Overall score: 49.6 (156th)

Run defense score: 31.3 (200th)

Pass rushing score: 71.9 (40th)

Needless to say, Kinlaw is basically a one-trick pony at this point. He can rush the passer, and he does that pretty well. However, he cannot do much in the run game.

Contract values within position (defensive tackle)

Kinlaw received a one-year deal for $7.25 million, with an average annual value of $7.25 million. This would pay him as the 29th highest paid defensive tackle this season on an AAV basis. To identify similarly paid players, I will outline any defensive tackles who are scheduled to make between $6.5 and $8 million in AAV this season. Additionally, given that the Jets are seemingly planning to use him as a rotational pass rusher given his very clear strengths and weaknesses, I will be reporting each player’s pass rushing PFF grade and rank among defensive tackles.

Harrison Phillips: 53.6 (ranked 172)

Shy Tuttle: 57.8 (ranked 127)

Raekwon Davis: 60.3 (ranked 107)

Roy Robertson-Harris: 58.8 (ranked 117)

Daquan Jones: 80.9 (ranked 12)

My Takeaways

First thing first, WOW is that Daquan Jones contract a steal for the Buffalo Bills. Talk about return on investment. Yeesh.

Second thing, if Kinlaw is only intended to be a pass rusher then the Jets are getting a really great pass rusher relative to his pay. Specifically, he would not only be one of two top 40 pass rushers within this range, but also one of the two within the top 100 at all. It really is DaQuan Jones, Kinlaw, and then everyone else... and that gap from Kinlaw to the others is arguably larger than that of Jones to Kinlaw (at least as a pass rusher).

Overall, this provides some useful context. Sure, the Jets overpaid for Kinlaw as an overall DT. However, they also underpaid for the one role they will hopefully require him to do. Putting that together, this seems like a player who could easily outperform his role even within a rotational role, which we know the Jets love to use along their defensive line. Within that context and in a passing league, I’d actually call this a pretty good deal. What do you think?