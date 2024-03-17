Now that free agency is well and truly underway, we’re going to start breaking down the players acquired by the New York Jets so far, starting today with defensive back Isaiah Oliver.

The 27-year old Oliver is listed at 6’0” and 210 pounds and was a second round pick out of Colorado in 2018. He has started 44 games in his career and racked up 270 tackles and three interceptions.

Background

Oliver played both wide receiver and cornerback in high school before heading to Colorado as a three-star recruit. Having decided to concentrate on the cornerback position, he only started five games in his first two seasons as he played behind future NFL player Akhello Witherspoon. However, Oliver was still productive, with 13 pass breakups and an interception.

In his junior year, Oliver made 10 starts and was named as an all-Big 12 first-teamer as he broke up 13 passes and had two interceptions. At the end of the season, he announced he would be an early entrant into the 2018 draft.

Despite being projected as a potential first round pick by many analysts, Oliver dropped to the late second round, where he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons.

As a rookie, Oliver had a rotational role during which he started two games. He ended up with seven pass breakups and one interception.

In 2019 and 2020, he started 28 of 32 games, racking up a total of 132 tackles and 17 pass breakups. However, in 2021 he suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game of the season.

Oliver signed an extension and made his return in 2022, but missed the first five games. He ended the season with 37 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception in 12 games.

In 2023, he signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, for whom he started five games and racked up 53 tackles and an interception. However, they released him in February. The Jets signed him just before free agency got underway.

Now let’s take a look at what Oliver brings to the table, divided into categories.

Measurables/Athleticism

Oliver has good size and outstanding length, with his arms being over 33 inches long. He is a good athlete, who ran track as a freshman in college.

While he wasn’t able to perform a full workout at the scouting combine or his pro day, he did run a 4.50 for the 40-yard dash and he reportedly posted a 37-inch vertical a few years before being drafted.

Usage

Oliver is a player who prides himself on being able to play all five secondary positions. He’s played extensively in the slot and on the outside at the NFL level, and he has also made a few appearances as a safety. In college he only played on the outside.

As noted, Oliver also played as a wide receiver in high school, and the Colorado Buffaloes recruited him to play either role.

Coverage skills

Aside from his versatility, Oliver brings a lot to the table in coverage. He rarely gets beaten over the top, uses his length well to disrupt routes and compete at the catch-point, and looks good when he can keep everything in front of him and anticipate.

His ability to recover and break on the ball is excellent, although he can rely on that too much sometimes and give his man too much room or react too late to the break in their route.

In all, his coverage numbers are reasonable, and he’s shown some improvement since 2020, when he was beaten for seven touchdowns. He’s only given up four since then, albeit this is partly because he’s no longer in a full-time role.

In addition, Oliver has only given up one pass play of more than 40 yards in his entire NFL career so far.

Ball skills

Oliver has an ability to get his hands on the ball, although there are times when he is late to get his head turned around and locate the ball on downfield routes.

His numbers for pass disruptions have been good throughout his pro and college career and as long as he stays close to his man, his arm length and former receiver mentality gives him a good advantage at the catch-point.

Oliver only had three interceptions in three seasons at Colorado and has never had more than one in any NFL season so far, but he does demonstrate an ability to come down with tough catches.

Tackling

Oliver’s tackling has generally been solid as he possesses an ability to close fast and to stop a ball carrier in their tracks. He seems to take good angles and has a knack for preventing receivers from getting to the first down marker.

His missed tackle rate was good in college and, while he will occasionally miss tackles at the pro level, his overall tackle efficiency has been sound.

While Oliver didn’t have any forced fumbles on defense in college, he has had three in the NFL.

Run defense

Oliver has developed into a solid run defender, who is willing to come up and contribute in run support. His production against the run has increased since he first came into the league, and he has typically graded out well in the role. In 2022 Oliver had the 8th best run defense grade among NFL cornerbacks according to Pro Football Focus.

He makes a good play here as he avoids getting sealed on the inside and closes fast to prevent the runner from getting to the edge.

Physicality

Scouting reports for Oliver when he first entered the league note that he needed to work on his toughness, but he’s added about 10 pounds since being drafted and he seems to be playing with even more physicality than he did in college.

He is competitive at the catch-point and shows effectiveness at slowing his man’s route with a jam when in press coverage.

It can be difficult for Oliver to get off blocks at times. He’s generally more effective when he anticipates and avoids the blocker altogether or at least has a leverage advantage when contact is made.

In terms of his on-field discipline, Oliver has shown some growth since being flagged nine times in 2019. He more than halved that number in 2020 and has had just four penalties in the past three seasons.

For his career as a whole, Oliver has been called six times for pass interference and seven times for defensive holding, illegal contact or illegal use of the hands. He has had just one personal foul for a helmet-to-helmet hit. He had just seven defensive penalties in three years in college.

Blitzing

Oliver basically never rushed the passer in college, where he had no sacks. However, he’s been a weapon rushing from the slot at times in the NFL. He has had a good pressure rate and two sacks.

Special teams

Oliver is a player who brings a lot to the table on special teams. He had an expanded role with the 49ers last year and made a career-high nine special teams tackles.

Oliver has contributed at the pro and collegiate levels in punt protection, and as a blocker on kick returns. He drew four penalties and forced a fumble in college where he saw some action as a gunner, but he hasn’t played that role in the NFL.

Oliver, who also blocked nine kicks in high school, has had two penalties on special teams at the NFL level, for offside and holding.

Instincts/Intelligence

With the versatility he has displayed, you would expect Oliver to have a good understanding of his assignments and an ability to read and anticipate what the offense is doing. Oliver does display these traits on film.

Early on in his career, Oliver had a high-profile blown coverage which allowed the winning touchdown in the closing seconds of a loss to the Bengals.

However, since that time, he hasn’t had a lot of blown assignments of this nature. He will, however, sometimes be guilty of reacting rather than anticipating in coverage, since he’s got into the habit of using his recovery speed to get back into plays. This doesn’t always work out for him.

He received honorable mention all-Colorado academics recognition when he was still a student.

Attitude

Oliver has no character flags and has been described as a team-first player with good spirit, competitiveness and leadership traits.

He comes from a background with an NFL pedigree as both his father and uncle are former NFL players.

Injuries

Oliver’s career was somewhat de-railed by an ACL tear with damage to his lateral meniscus during the final year of his rookie contract. That caused him to miss the last 12 games of the 2021 season and the first five in 2022.

Aside from that, Oliver had a minor shoulder injury in 2019, was bothered by a finger injury in the 2018 offseason and missed two games due to a leg injury in his junior year at Colorado.

Scheme Fit

Oliver should be an excellent scheme fit with the Jets, who already have good familiarity with him since he played in Atlanta while current Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was on the coaching staff.

He also just spent a year with the 49ers, whose system still shares plenty of similarities with the one current Jets head coach Robert Saleh ran there, and still runs today.

In addition, Oliver’s versatility could make him an ideal backup. While he’s not a threat to beat out Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed or Michael Carter II, he could fill in at any of their positions or even, in an emergency, at safety. He’s a good bet to see action in dime packages is everyone is healthy and the ability to contribute on special teams is a bonus.

He has been a teammate of current Jets Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Javon Kinlaw and Wes Schweitzer in the past.

Conclusions

This move may have gone under the radar, but Oliver is a capable addition to the secondary who should have a good chance of making the roster and locking down a utility role.

While he perhaps hasn’t completely lived up to his pre-draft hype, he’s been a solid contributor and is the type of player who can make a big play from time to time without hopefully giving up many big plays while he’s in the game.