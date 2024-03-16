Back in February, we broke down some of the interesting penalty-related trends that affected the New York Jets in 2023. That review was based solely on the data.

However, as we did last season, we’re also going take a look at some individual plays where a call (or no-call) went against the Jets, looking specifically at plays where the call was obviously wrong and/or had a significant effect on the outcome.

First, some “honorable mentions” that didn’t crack the top ten.

Looking through the list of calls that seemed to go against the Jets, most of the ones we didn’t select, in some respects just to ensure a more interesting variety, seemed to fall within the following categories:

Pass rushers being blatantly held with no call;

Flags on the secondary where there was no contact or an offensive player initiated contact; and

Mekhi Becton.

In the first category, Bryce Huff was constantly held, including on the only touchdown of the game in their 16-12 loss to the Raiders. Jermaine Johnson was also blatantly held on a couple of high profile plays, including on scrambles by Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes that led to crucial 3rd-and-long conversions.

We included a few of the questionable calls on the Jets’ secondary in our list below, but both DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner had multiple others. Ironically, Michael Carter II was actually the beneficiary on a couple of questionable no calls, but he also made a few plays that were negated by penalties on other players.

As for Becton, he had the second-highest penalty count in the league, but about half of them seemed harsh. He was called a couple of times for false starts on plays where he timed up the snap count in a fashion which would usually see the officials letting it go. The pattern on his holding penalties always seemed to be that he had his man blocked but then was called for holding when the quarterback vacated the pocket. On a few of these, he didn’t seem to hold at all, as if the officials were just looking to make a call in those situations no matter what.

It should also be noted that the Jets had two fumble recoveries called on the field but overturned by the replay booth, which means there should have been indisputable evidence to the contrary, although that arguably wasn’t the case on either of them.

Anyway, let’s break down our choices for the 10 worst calls that went against the Jets in 2023:

10 - CJ Uzomah holding penalty vs Oakland Raiders in Week 10

Out of all the questionable calls in this list, this was perhaps the one which is most difficult to protest. It was a strange play, as Uzomah reached backwards to pull down a defensive lineman who had penetrated into the backfield, but it had no effect on the play and likely would have been ignored by most officiating crews.

This makes the list because it’s a good example of how one play can affect so many things. The call negated Breece Hall’s 3-yard touchdown run, which would have ended the team’s red zone scoring drought. That was the only touchdown they scored all day and probably would have set up a comfortable win if it stood. This also accelerated Zach Wilson’s descent to the bench, as it ultimately led to his late game-clinching interception.

It also had a dramatic effect on Uzomah, who was essentially made a scapegoat for the loss on the strength of this penalty and one other holding call, either of which may not have been called on another day. He was ultimately phased out of the offense, ended up on injured reserve and was recently released.

9 - Chris Rodriguez 12-yard touchdown run vs Washington Commanders in Week 16

The no-call on this play isn’t necessarily unexpected because it’s not a call modern officiating crews tend to make, but it’s something that’s clearly against the rules and becoming increasingly common now that the “Tush Push” is en vogue.

Rodriguez’s forward progress was never fully stopped and so Washington kept driving forwards until they shoved him into the end zone. There’s nothing illegal about that, apart from the fact that two Commanders players were dragging the runner towards the end zone, which is completely against the rules and should be a penalty for assisting the runner.

This was the only touchdown the Jets gave up in a dominant first half performance. Perhaps they wouldn’t have had their worrying collapse in the second half, which saw them blowing a 21-point lead before winning on a late field goal, if it was disallowed.

In order to change the emphasis to make this kind of situation fairer on the defense, they don’t need to hold meetings or obtain league approval because it’s already in the rules. A simple memo to teams that this will be called in the future would get rid of a situation which could definitely lead to a player injury as defenses are compelled to drag the ball carrier to the ground.

8 - Jalen Hurts 3-yard touchdown run on 4th down vs Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6

On this play, it’s completely unclear whether Jalen Hurts had his forward progress stopped short of the goal line, as the on-field officials felt, or whether he was not down and able to reach the ball out and break the plane.

Since the replay booth has to find indisputable evidence that the on-field decision is wrong, this should never have been overturned. Hurts did break the plane with the ball, but before that time it’s not possible to see whether his leg, knee, thigh, shin or backside was down. Maybe it wasn’t...but even if you think it wasn’t, that’s not good enough. The burden of proof lies with the replay booth here and absent the requisite proof, they are supposed to stick with the call on the field.

(And usually do, except - it sometimes seems - when the Jets are involved).

This was another game that went down to the wire which perhaps might not have if this had been called correctly.

7 - Chazz Surratt personal foul vs Atlanta Falcons in Week 13

This wasn’t a particularly consequential penalty within the scope of the season, as Surratt blew up a punt return on a play where he actively and deliberately ducked his head away from the ball carrier so that there was no helmet-to-helmet contact.

However, this was the final straw in a series of five calls that went against the Jets over a span of just over two minutes. Even the broadcast crew were confused at this series of calls, which included four wrong calls and the wrong player’s number being announced on the only one they got right.

This was one of several games which followed a bizarre pattern that we pointed out in our penalty review last month. In each case, the Jets had a very low penalty count late in the first half but then suddenly got multiple calls going against them at the end of the half and ended up with a big total.

6 - DJ Reed illegal contact vs Atlanta Falcons in Week 13

There was one more consequential call in that Falcons game, which the Jets lost 13-8. Reed’s interception on a pass intended for Kyle Pitts was negated by an illegal contact flag on Reed.

The replay clearly showed that Pitts initiated the downfield contact and Reed did nothing to impede his ability to get open or catch the ball.

Furthermore, the officials had set the tone earlier in the half by not making any call on an identical play involving Reed and Pitts.

5 - Bradley Chubb’s sack on Zach Wilson in Week 15

This was probably the worst play of the season from a pass protection standpoint, as somebody had to have screwed up the line call because there was a total jailbreak. Rather than eat the ball, Zach Wilson unwisely tried to make a play and ended up losing a costly fumble and getting himself knocked out of the game. However, while the focus was all on the failings of the offensive line, both individually and as a unit, nobody paid any attention to the no-call which could have bailed the Jets out.

Chubb clearly made forcible contact as he hit Wilson high - and landed with his full body weight on top of him. While everyone complains that too many calls for roughing the passer are made these days - the Jets even got a few themselves this year! - those are the sort of things officials never seem to ignore when it’s a Jets pass rusher.

For the record, there have been 16 roughing the passer penalties against the Jets and only six for the Jets in the Robert Saleh era.

4 - Jermaine Johnson’s negated touchdown vs Cleveland Browns in Week 17

This was not so much a bad call, as bad process from the officials. However, it was still unacceptable and cost the Jets a chance at turning a nationally televised game from an embarrassment into a toughly contested matchup.

Johnson recovered a fumble and returned it for what would have been a a touchdown had the officials not blown the play dead at the 35-yard line. As a result the Jets ended up settling for a field goal, so they were down 14 with nine minutes to go instead of being down 10 with 12 minutes to go as they would have been if Johnson’s touchdown was allowed.

3 - David Njoku offensive pass interference vs Cleveland Browns in Week 17

Another call, early on in the same game, set the tone for a rough evening for the Jets as the Browns took the opening drive down the field and Jerome Ford scored a touchdown on a pass from Joe Flacco. However, that touchdown shouldn’t have counted because David Njoku was blocking about five yards downfield while the pass was still in the air.

The announcers fixated on whether Njoku had legally performed a “rub route” by concentrating on whether deliberately got in the defensive back’s way, but that issue was a moot point and it should automatically have been offensive pass interference.

2 - Roughing the passer call on John Franklin-Myers vs Dallas Cowboys in Week 2

John Franklin-Myers lands in the top three for the second year in a row with yet another awful roughing the passer call. The score was still 10-7 late in the first half and New York looked to have forced the Cowboys to settle for a field goal attempt with a red zone stop.

However, Franklin-Myers was called for a low hit on Prescott to extend the drive and eventually enable Dallas to extend their lead to 18-7.

This penalty is supposed to be called when there’s a hit below the knee. That’s the first problem with this call, as the contact point was actually to Prescott’s thigh, although Franklin-Myers was falling down as he hit Prescott.

The reason he was falling down was the next problem with this call. Terence Steele was beaten cleanly by Franklin-Myers and dragged him to the ground in desperation. If you’re pushed over by a blocker and fall into the quarterback as a result, that’s supposed to mitigate this type of call.

The final issue was that, of course, Steele himself should have been penalized for a blatant hold, albeit that in this situation the Jets would decline it.

1 - Sauce Gardner defensive holding on 3rd-and-20 to negate an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4

This was the most discussed penalty of the season and therefore had to be the number one. It arguably robbed the Jets of the chance of a statement win over the Super Bowl champions, potentially denting the legacies of both Saleh and Wilson.

On 3rd-and-20, the Chiefs, who were hanging onto a slender 23-20 lead, had a drive extended by a Sauce Gardner defensive holding penalty which had no effect on a play that ended in a Carter interception. Aside from being away from the ball, Gardner didn’t actually hold, grab or otherwise impede the receiver, merely adjusting the placement of his hands as the two tangled up and fought for position down the field.

It was disappointing to see a game essentially ended by such a soft penalty in the “let them play” portion of a well-contested game and in a situation where the automatic first down rule was a killer for the Jets, never mind the fact that it negated a turnover. The Chiefs ran out the clock, but who knows what the Jets could have done with Zach Wilson on a roll in his best game as a pro and four and a half minutes still remaining in which to either score a go-ahead touchdown or send the game to overtime with a field goal.

Conclusions

Our conclusion from last year can simply be repeated here because it holds true, while also serving as an important disclaimer:

We are, of course, cognizant of the fact that every team’s fans feel their team doesn’t get fair treatment from the officials and some may feel that having some calls go against you is an inevitable part of playing at this level or even that it will all even out over time. In regard to the calls outlined above there may even be some that you might have considered were correct in spite of our protestations. The fact remains, however, that all of these calls *could* have gone the other way and we’ve tried to select some plays where that would have made a significant difference to the way things ultimately played out. At the very least this serves as a reminder of how fine the margins are at the NFL level and if the Jets have better luck with some of these calls going their way next season, it could have a significant effect on the season’s outcome.

What do you think? Did we omit any plays you thought deserved to be on this list? Or are we wrong about any of the ones we did select?