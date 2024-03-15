Reports: Jets to sign Tyron Smith to one year contract

According to multiple reports, the Jets are signing eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith to a one year contract.

Eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith intends to sign with the New York Jets, per sources. The 33-year-old Smith is expected to go from protecting Dak Prescott to protecting Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/D8pBTqBrMi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

Jets are giving OT Tyron Smith a one-year deal that, with incentives, could be worth up to $20 million, per source.



Smith is said to be looking forward to the idea of protecting Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/9823litxBT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

Of course there is a lot to nail down about the particulars of the contract.

When on the field, the 33 year old Smith is still playing at an extremely high level. There is probably no other tackle available who could give the Jets offensive line a higher ceiling.

The operative phrase is “when healthy.” Smith has missed at least 3 games in every season since 2016 and 37 games over the last four seasons.

This is the very definition of a high risk-high reward signing. The Jets are operating on a super short term timeframe with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his 40s and the front office and coaching staff on the hot seat.

In the span of the first five days of free agency, the Jets have added three new starters to an offensive line that needed three new starters. On paper, the unit could be well above average if everything clicks.

Smith is about as big of an addition as the Jets could have made this offseason.