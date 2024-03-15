Jets and Solomon Thomas agree to new contract

Backup defensive tackle Solomon Thomas is staying with the Jets. Connor Hughes broke the story.

Sources: The #Jets are bringing back one of their own — Solomon Thomas, @SNYtv learned.



Rotational defensive lineman and leader in locker room. Has been really solid since rejoining Robert Saleh. #NYJ defensive line room now taking shape — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 15, 2024

Thomas and Jets head coach Robert Saleh have a long history. The 49ers drafted Thomas third overall in 2017 shortly after Saleh was hired as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. He never lived up to that third overall pick, but evidently Saleh still valued what he brought as the Jets signed him in 2022 and now have re-signed him in two successive offseasons.

Thomas by all accounts is a great guy and is a positive force in the locker room. His impact on the field, however, is pretty low. For his part, he did record a career high 5 sacks in 2023, but the phrase “career high 5 sacks” speaks to his performance level. Thomas also is shaky against the run so he is optimized only seeing the field on obvious passing downs.

He is the third defensive tackle signing by the Jets this offseason.