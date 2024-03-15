Late Monday night, the New York Jets and offensive guard John Simpson agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract. While the exact guarantees around Simpson’s contract have yet to be announced, I would assume it’ll be around half.

The deal was met by mostly mixed reviews among Jets fans, as many deals are. In an attempt to ascertain the degree to which the deal was good, bad, or ugly for the Jets, I will dive into Simpson’s Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, as well as the contract values of other players who play his position.

2023 PFF grades (rank in parentheses)

Overall score: 56.3 (76th)

Run blocking score: 56.9 (77th)

Pass blocking score: 61.8 (59th)

Contract values within position (guard)

John Simpson received a two-year deal for $18 million, with an average annual value (AAV) of $9 million. This would pay him as a top 30 guard this season on an AAV basis. To identify similarly paid players, I will outline any guards who are scheduled to make between 8 and 10 million dollars in AAV this season along with their overall PFF grade from last season. Those players are:

Nate Davis: 52.9 (91st among guards)

John Runyan: 56.5 (74th among guards)

James Daniels: 61.1 (43rd among guards)

Alex Cappa: 64.9 (31st among guards)

Austin Corbett: 47.9 (104 among guards)

Isaac Seumalo: 73.9 (13th among guards)

Ezra Cleveland: 59.5 (57th among guards)

My Takeaways

According to PFF, Simpson was a fringe starter at offensive guard last season. This is notable because this was widely considered Simpson’s best season.

Beyond that, he’s being paid like a top 30 guard. That might seem like a bad buy at the surface, but it does seem to be around the going rate for a fringe starting guard all the same.

On one hand, you could then argue that the Jets needed a guard, and you have to pay the price for something resembling competent. On the other, I could argue that spending significant cap space on fringe level starters is money that could be better spent. In the case of Simpson, I land somewhere in the middle. The Jets backed themselves into a corner with how bad their offensive line was last season, and paying their way out was basically the only way to do so.

Overall, I’d call the deal “okay.” It isn’t a great value. It isn’t a bad value. It fills a need. Whether it’s viewed that way moving forward will largely depend on whether Simpson regresses back to his previous level of play (which would make this deal quite bad), repeats his most recent performance (deal is okay), or takes a step forward (which would make this deal quite good). Long story short, time to cross our fingers that the Jets offensive line coach can work some magic here, because this deal could easily be considered dreadful or awesome by year’s end. Here’s to hoping it’s the latter.