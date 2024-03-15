Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It’s being reported that the New York Jets are reportedly shopping around Allen Lazard. Whether the report is true or not, the story in and of itself is a little funny to think about. Lazard had a horrific season for the Jets last year, and, like Zach Wilson, the odds of him having a trade market from other teams seems closer to none than anything. It isn’t just the fact that Lazard had a bad year, either. It’s coupled with the fact he was also given an absurd contract from Joe Douglas. Don’t be surprised if Lazard - and Wilson - are released instead of being involved in trades this offseason. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Jets Free Agency | Jets Sign Quarterback Tyrod Taylor

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: Tyrod Taylor Discusses Why He Signed with the Jets (3/14)

John Pullano - Jets Free Agency | Jets Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Jake Hanson

Randy Lange - Jets Free Agency | Jets Sign Offensive Lineman John Simpson

Randy Lange - Jets Trade with the Ravens, Reacquire RT Morgan Moses

David Wyatt-Hupton - Morgan Moses Returns, Jordan Whitehead Departs

Michael Nania - Gap vs. zone: Unpacking the NY Jets OL's stark identity shift

John Pullano - Jets Free Agency | Jets Re-Sign Punter Thomas Morstead

John Pullano - Jets Free Agency | Jets Sign Defensive Lineman Leki Fotu

John Pullano - Jets Free Agency | Jets Sign Defensive Lineman Javon Kinlaw

Stefan Stelling - NY Jets sign C.J. Mosley to new deal, opening plenty of cap space

Danny Abriano - Jets restructure C.J. Mosley's contract, freeing up salary cap space

Randy Lange - Kenny Yeboah Says It's 'Such a Blessing' After Re-Signing with the Jets

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets’ Corey Davis applies for reinstatement to NFL

Eric Allen - Jets Release WR Corey Davis from Reserve/Retired List

Justin Fried - Allen Lazard might prevent NY Jets from bringing back Corey Davis

Justin Fried - Why NY Jets must avoid Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Cameron Clark

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.