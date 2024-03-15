On Sunday, the New York Jets and kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed to a two-year, $8.4 million contract. Of the $8.4 million, $4.2 million is guaranteed.

The deal was met by mostly positive reviews among Jets fans. In an attempt to ascertain the degree to which the deal was good, bad, or ugly for the Jets, I will dive into Zuerlein’s ProFootballFocus (PFF) grades, as well as the contract values of other players who play his position.

2023 PFF grades (rank in parentheses)

Overall score: 90.3 (5th)

Kickoff score: 86.5 (8th)

Contract values within position (kicker)

Greg Zuerlein received a two-year deal for $8.4 million with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.2 million. While that might seem like a high dollar amount, this contract value actually places him as only the 11th highest paid kicker.

My Takeaways

According to PFF, Greg Zuerlein was a well above average kicker. Despite that, his contract value is pretty middle of the pack. Putting that together, this seems like a really great buy for the Jets as long as Zuerlein can maintain his 2023 performance. While that’s a pretty big if, I would also call it a pretty good bet when considering the general excellence of the Jets special teams under coach Brant Boyer, who is returning this season.

Overall, I’d call this a great deal. Fingers crossed it’s viewed as such by the end of the 2024 season.