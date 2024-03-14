Corey Davis to unretire but may not return to Jets

Corey Davis, who spent two seasons with the Jets before retiring in August 2023 is coming out of retirement per Field Yates. However, that does not necessarily mean that Davis will be playing for the Jets in 2024. Yates reports that the Jets are expected to release Davis.

Veteran WR Corey Davis, who stepped away from football in August, has applied for reinstatement to the NFL.



The Jets are expected to release Davis from the Reserve/Retired list today, although a return to New York on a new contract is in play. pic.twitter.com/iiEx1abvlw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2024

To explain this, Davis was placed on the reserve/retired list last summer. That for all intents and purposes paused his contract. The Jets did not need to pay his salary. The salary did not count against the salary cap either. However, the Jets retained Davis’ rights in the event he did unretire. Once Davis returns, his contract unpauses. Davis was set to receive $10.5 million in base salary in 2023.

His status on the reserve/retired list means he was not going to count anything against the salary cap in 2024. Thus there are no cap savings for the Jets in releasing him. The move will prevent Davis from counting against their cap, however.

Early speculation from beat writers suggest fans should not get their hopes up for a reunion.

FWIW: The #Jets are granting Corey Davis his release, they don't necessarily have to do that since they still hold his rights. Still a chance he comes back but probably not with Allen Lazard basically playing the same position as him. https://t.co/IzbzWAlYDD — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 14, 2024

Davis’ release will make him an unrestricted free agent and able to sign a contract with any team.