Corey Davis to unretire but may not return to Jets

The Jets are expected to release the veteran receiver once he unretires.

By John B
Corey Davis, who spent two seasons with the Jets before retiring in August 2023 is coming out of retirement per Field Yates. However, that does not necessarily mean that Davis will be playing for the Jets in 2024. Yates reports that the Jets are expected to release Davis.

To explain this, Davis was placed on the reserve/retired list last summer. That for all intents and purposes paused his contract. The Jets did not need to pay his salary. The salary did not count against the salary cap either. However, the Jets retained Davis’ rights in the event he did unretire. Once Davis returns, his contract unpauses. Davis was set to receive $10.5 million in base salary in 2023.

His status on the reserve/retired list means he was not going to count anything against the salary cap in 2024. Thus there are no cap savings for the Jets in releasing him. The move will prevent Davis from counting against their cap, however.

Early speculation from beat writers suggest fans should not get their hopes up for a reunion.

Davis’ release will make him an unrestricted free agent and able to sign a contract with any team.

