Jets extend CJ Mosley’s contract to open up salary cap space

The Jets have agreed to a contract extension with linebacker CJ Mosley. It is a one year extension which lowers Mosley’s salary cap hit in 2024.

The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley have agreed to a two-year, $17.25 million contract that creates more salary cap space for the team and provides additional security for Mosley, sources told ESPN’s Field Yates on Thursday. Mosley, the team’s defensive captain in 2023, was due to make a non-guaranteed $17 million in base pay in 2023 — a bloated cap charge of $21.5 million, easily the highest on the team. The two sides extended the contract by a year and included $13.25 million in guarantees, including $9 million fully guaranteed this season. The new contract will provide at least $8 million in cap savings, which should help the Jets’ free agency efforts.

The move likely guarantees Mosley will remain with the Jets through 2025.

In a vacuum, guaranteeing an extra year for a 32 year old linebacker isn’t something you would like to do. But the Jets are a team with limited salary cap space and limited ability to add more. In this deal, they add minimal new guaranteed money. The deal mostly takes money Mosley was going to get in 2024 and stretches it out over two seasons. It also roughly cuts the annual salary of his old deal in half. Mosley at $8.6 million per year is a far better value than Mosley at his previous $17 million annual salary.

There is always some degree of risk when you commit to a player in his 30s, but Mosley is coming off his strongest season as a Jet. He’s turned into a reliable player and is by all accounts one of the team’s leaders.