Jordan Whitehead leaves Jets to return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jordan Whitehead, who spent the 2022 and 2023 season with the Jets is leaving the team to rejoin his original NFL club, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whitehead’s deal with Tampa Bay is for two years.

The #Bucs are bringing back S Jordan Whitehead on a 2-year deal worth $9M, source said (as @LeroyInsider reported). A max value of $10.5M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

One might say that Whitehead is interesting. There were moments where he looked like he was worth every dollar, and moments where you noticed him struggling.

His best game with the Jets came in a Week 1 victory over the Buffalo Bills in 2023 where he had 3 interceptions.

It seemed unlikely that Whitehead would return to the team in 2024. The Jets have a tight cap situation and positions that are more pressing to address than safety. The Jets hope the re-signing of Chuck Clark has adequately addressed the position. Other quality safeties could also become available for cheap is what is viewed as a deep free agent class at the position.

It left little room for Whitehead, who is now a former Jet.