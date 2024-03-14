Jets bring back Thomas Morstead on two year contract

Jets punter Thomas Morstead isn’t going anywhere. The team agreed to a two year contract with the 38 year old as the new league year began.

The #Jets are re-signing punter Thomas Morstead to a 2-year deal worth over $5M.

Morstead got plenty of work in 2023. He led the league in total punts, which probably won’t surprise you considering how much the Jets struggled on offense. Morstead did a solid job overall, and bringing him back seemed like a no brainer for the team.

Both Jets kicking specialists, Morstead and Greg Zuerlein, were free agents after the season. The majority of the fanbase wanted them back. The Jets were able to retain both on reasonable contracts.

Special teams are sometimes overlooked, but in a league where a large percentage of games are decided by one score or less, quality players on the unit can make a big difference.

The Jets now have their punter locked up for two years. Hopefully he gets less work going forward.