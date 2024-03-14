Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets and Joe Douglas made a splash in the trade market yesterday. The team signed OL Morgan Moses, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 4th round pick and a later Day 3 pick for Moses and a Day 3 pick. While Joe Douglas is getting applauded for this move, I personally think it’s more hilariously sad. For those who may not remember, Moses was already on the Jets - and during this same front office’s reign three years ago. Whether Moses wanted to come back or whether the Jets didn’t opt to try and bring him back the following year - who knows. But trading picks for a player that could’ve been retained just reeks of bad management and I personally won’t listen to any arguments otherwise. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

