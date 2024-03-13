Jets free agency news, rumors, and updates 3/13

The early part of free agency has been quiet for the New York Jets, but things seem to be picking up steam a bit. The Jets have reacquired Morgan Moses, who was their starting left tackle in 2021. The Jets are sending a fourth and a sixth round pick for Moses. Baltimore is attaching a lower fourth round pick with Moses.

This addresses one glaring need for the Jets. There still are plenty that remain. What else do the Jets have in store? We might start to see more of the picture come into focus Wednesday in free agency.

The official start of the new league year comes this afternoon. With that, players can officially sign their contracts. Teams can also make trades official.

The GGN Twitter widget is linked below to provide updates from the day in Jets free agency.

