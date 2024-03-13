Jets reacquire Morgan Moses in trade with Baltimore Ravens

A sleepy start to the offseason for the New York Jets has begun to pick up steam. The Jets have acquired tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens. The deal involves a fourth round pick swap and the Jets sending a sixth round pick to Baltimore.

Trade/Reunion: Ravens are sending starting right tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets as part of a pick swap, per sources.



Trade:



Jets receive: Moses and a 4th-round pick (No. 134 overall).



Ravens receive: 4th-round pick (No. 112) and 6th-round pick (No. 218). pic.twitter.com/vYLVlK5vLy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Moses played with the Jets for a year in 2021. Initially slated to be the team’s third tackle, he was quickly thrown into the starting lineup because of Mekhi Becton’s knee injury in the opener. Moses did a solid job at the right tackle position. He left for the Ravens in the 2022 offseason seeking a starting job.

On paper, this appears to be an excellent value move for the Jets. They did not give up much for Moses. He will carry a very modest cap hit of around $5.5 million for 2024. He is also still playing at a high level and has shown great durability in his career, missing only 3 games over the last 9 seasons. That’s no small matter for a Jets offensive line that has been ravaged by injuries over the last few years.

These are the types of value moves you frequently see good teams make. Obviously we haven’t seen many from the Jets in recent years, but perhaps Joe Douglas and the front office are turning over a new leaf.