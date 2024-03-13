Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While the New York Jets signed a plethora of free agents, it was quarterback Aaron Rodgers who stole the show once again. Reports have come out that Robert Kennedy has reached out to the Jets quarterback to gather potential interest on the Jets’ signal caller to become his running mate in a presidential bid. No, this is not a joke, either. The quarterback who was frustrated with the Jets having ‘outside noise’ during the season has now stolen the show during one of the biggest moments in the NFL offseason. And all the while playing less than one complete game for the Jets. As someone who was advocating for anyone other than Rodgers for quarterback, this is a nuisance to deal with, to say the least. Let’s just hope it doesn’t have any effects on the team this season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start the morning.

