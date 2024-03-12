Jets agree to terms with DT Leki Fotu

The Jets have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu per Connor Hughes of SNY.

Fotu becomes the second defensive tackle to agree to a contract with the Jets. Former San Francisco 49er Javon Kinlaw struck a deal with the team near the end of the first day of the legal tampering period.

Defensive tackle is a need for the Jets from the quantity perspective. With Quinnen Williams on the team, the Jets certainly can expect high quality play at the position. It’s just that almost every other defensive tackle on the roster hit free agency. The Jets need players at the position.

Fotu figures to take the role of Al Woods, who was mainly a run stopper before suffering a season-ending injury in an October win over the Giants.

He was a fourth round pick by the Cardinals in 2020 and spent his entire four year career in Arizona.