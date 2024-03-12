Jets free agency news and updates 3/12

We are in the second day of the legal tampering period. The Jets roster has changed a bit after the first day. Bryce Huff is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. John Simpson, Javon Kinlaw, and Tyrod Taylor are joining the Jets. Some things remain the same. The Jets agreed to terms on a new contract with kicker Greg Zuerlein.

What will day two of the legal tampering period bring? Will the Jets continue attempting to overhaul their offensive line? Will they start addressing their glaring need at wide receiver? Which players will agree to deals with new teams? The answers to these questions await us over the next few hours.

This is a thread to chat about free agency.

Jets agree to terms with Leki Fotu

BREAKING: The #Jets are signing #Cardinals DT Leki Fotu, per sources — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 12, 2024

