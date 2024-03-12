Two podcast episodes on the first day of Jets free agency

Free agency is underway in the NFL as the legal tampering period opened in the NFL on Monday. Today I present you with a pair of podcast episodes.

The day began slowly on Monday as the Jets lost Bryce Huff. Then not much else happened for a long time so I recorded an episode breaking it down.

As always, my sense of timing was impeccable. Almost as soon as I wrapped up this episode, the Jets got to work making three signings. Guard John Simpson joined the Jets from the Baltimore Ravens. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw signed after four years with the San Francisco 49ers. Then Tyrod Taylor traveled across town from the Giants to become Aaron Rodgers’ backup quarterback.

With that it was time to produce another new podcast episode breaking down the additions.

