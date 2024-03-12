In a flurry of moves late on the first day of “legal tampering” prior to the start of the new NFL league year, the New York Jets signed guard John Simpson, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

John Simpson is a 6’ 4”, 330 pound 26 year old guard out of Clemson. He was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 109th selection in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL draft. Simpson began his career as a backup before starting all 17 games for the Raiders in his 2nd season in 2021. He was a backup again in 2022 before the Raiders released him after the 2022 season. Simpson was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens and started all 17 games with the Ravens in 2023. Simpson was rated as the 20th best guard in the NFL last year by Pro Football Focus. At age 26 and playing a position which is known for later development, Simpson may still have some upside to his game.

Javon Kinlaw is a 6’ 5”, 320 pound 26 year old defensive tackle out of South Carolina. He was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 14th overall selection in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL draft. Kinlaw has had trouble staying on the field in the NFL. After playing in 14 games, with 12 starts in his rookie year, injuries limited Kinlaw to just 10 games in the next two years. Last year Kinlaw finally remained healthy, playing in all 17 games and starting six games. He produced modest career highs of 3.5 sacks, 6 quarterback hits and 4 tackles for loss last year. Kinlaw projects as a rotational piece in the interior defensive line for the Jets.

Tyrod Taylor is a 6’ 1”, 220 pound 34 year old quarterback out of Virginia Tech. Taylor was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 180th overall selection in the 6th round of the 2011 NFL draft. Taylor is a journeyman, having bounced around the league, mostly as a backup. He played the first four years of his career as a backup for the Ravens. He followed that with three years as the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. From there Taylor had stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Houston Texans and the New York Giants, mostly as a backup, with several starts sprinkled in. Over the course of his career Taylor has started 57 games, with a 28-28-1 record as a starter. He has a career passer rating of 88.3. Taylors primary positive attributes are his athleticism and his ability to hold turnovers to a minimum. He boasts an excellent 1.7% interception rate. However, Taylor’s ability to avoid turnovers corresponds with a lack of playmaking ability. He is careful with the football, but rarely shines as a passer. He is primarily a game manager who can run well and throws a pretty good deep ball on occasion. For a backup quarterback you can do a lot worse than Tyron Taylor.

With these three signings Joe Douglas and the Jets began to fill some of the holes on the Jets roster. They are precisely the kind of signings we can expect with limited cap space and plenty of holes. The next few days will likely see deals to bring in more help along the offensive line, at wide receiver, and possibly running back, safety, tight end and linebacker.