Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The first day of the legal tampering period has ended, and the New York Jets haven’t exactly been active on the free agent market. The team saw star Edge Rusher Bryce Huff leave in free agency for the Philadelphia Eagles. His loss should sting for Jets fans for a while, considering he was an undrafted homegrown talent who was essentially ignored by the staff until he became a star. The Jets could have easily had Huff on a team-friendly contract a couple of years ago, but they continued with the wait and see approach while continuously adding to the position. At the time of this writing, the only player the Jets have signed is kicker Greg Zuerlein, but all signs point to the team being much more active today than they were yesterday. We’ll see how that works out. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

