Jets lose defensive end Bryce Huff to Philadelphia Eagles in free agency

Jets defensive end Bryce Huff has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Jets free-agent DE Bryce Huff is signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles once free agency opens, per sources. The deal will make Huff the highest-paid non-QB undrafted free agent in NFL history, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EkPiFlRss0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Huff did nothing but produce during his time with the Jets, but the front office and coaching staff never seemed to want to do much with him.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Jets signed free agent Jacob Martin from Houston to take Huff’s role as a situational pass rusher. Huff ended up producing at such a high rate that Martin was deemed expendable and traded to Houston. Despite producing top of the league pressure rates in his situational role, the Jets refused to give Huff regular snaps until the 2023 season. He responded by recording 10 sacks despite playing in less than half the team’s defensive snaps.

All the data we have suggests that Huff is an extremely productive, ascending player who has been underutilized. The Jets just didn’t seem very interested in him, though. A month ago reports suggested the Jets had not so much as made Huff an offer.

The handling of Huff feels to me like a series of mishandled internal evaluations by the Jets.

For his part, Huff left a message to Jets fans upon his departure.