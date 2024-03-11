Jets free agency news and updates 3/11

The NFL offseason is set to begin on Monday as the league’s legal tampering period begins. Two days before the start of the new league year, teams are permitted to begin negotiating with players about to hit free agency. The official contracts cannot be signed until Wednesday, but teams and players are going to start agreeing to contracts quickly after noon Eastern Daylight Time. That is when legal tampering begins.

We all know the primary needs for the Jets. Much of the attention this offseason will be on the offensive line and wide receiver spots. The Jets need to fix their offense. There are, however, other positions where the Jets need to improve their depth.

I wish I could embed the GGN Twitter widget in this article as we traditionally do at this time. Unfortunately in the last year the company received new ownership, and its technology is no longer competent enough to embed here. I will leave a link to the old widget below, however. Leave your thoughts below in the comments.

Jets lose Bryce Huff to the Eagles

Jets free-agent DE Bryce Huff is signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles once free agency opens, per sources. The deal will make Huff the highest-paid non-QB undrafted free agent in NFL history, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EkPiFlRss0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Greg Zuerlein re-signs with Jets

The #Jets are re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein to a two-year, $8.4 million deal, per me and @RapSheet. A nice raise for Greg the Leg. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

