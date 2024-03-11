Podcast: Jets offseason kicks off

The legal tampering period is set to begin on Monday in the NFL. That is the unofficial official start to free agency as teams are allowed to start talking to and negotiating with free agents.

The Jets got their offseason to an early start on Sunday as they agreed to terms with a pair of defensive backs. Chuck Clark re-signed with the team on a one year contract. Clark was acquired a year ago from Baltimore and was supposed to have a role on the defense. However, an injury during the offseason program kept him out for the entire year. Now he becomes a cost effective way for the Jets to fill a hole at safety, one of the few needs on defense.

The Jets also signed depth cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who played last season with San Francisco but has ties to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

We break down this and more on today’s podcast. Thanks for listening/watching.