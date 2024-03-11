 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets agree to new contract with kicker Greg Zuerlein

By John B
New York Jets v New England Patriots

Just before the start of free agency, the Jets have agreed to terms on a new contract with kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Zuerlein has helped to solidify the kicker spot for the Jets over the last two years after a number of seasons where the Jets had kicking woes. In 2023 Greg the Leg made 92% of his field goal attempts.

The money isn’t unreasonable. His $4.2 million average annual value puts his salary just outside the top ten among kickers, which seems like fair value.

The Jets’ other specialist, Thomas Morstead, is also on the verge of hitting free agency, although Rich Cimini noted last week that he will not be able to sign a new deal until the new league year begins on Wednesday due to a quirk in his current contract.

So when it comes to the kicking specialists it’s one down and one to go for the Jets.

