Jets agree to new contract with kicker Greg Zuerlein

Just before the start of free agency, the Jets have agreed to terms on a new contract with kicker Greg Zuerlein.

The #Jets are re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein to a two-year, $8.4 million deal, per me and @RapSheet. A nice raise for Greg the Leg. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Zuerlein has helped to solidify the kicker spot for the Jets over the last two years after a number of seasons where the Jets had kicking woes. In 2023 Greg the Leg made 92% of his field goal attempts.

The money isn’t unreasonable. His $4.2 million average annual value puts his salary just outside the top ten among kickers, which seems like fair value.

The Jets’ other specialist, Thomas Morstead, is also on the verge of hitting free agency, although Rich Cimini noted last week that he will not be able to sign a new deal until the new league year begins on Wednesday due to a quirk in his current contract.

P Thomas Morstead, singled out by Aaron Rodgers as a priority free agent for the #Jets, turns 38 today. A new deal for his birthday? They want him back after his big year, but he can't sign before the first day of the league year (Wednesday) because of a technicality (he's… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 8, 2024

So when it comes to the kicking specialists it’s one down and one to go for the Jets.