It’s here, oh, it’s finally here! The awe inspiring, cataclysmic, revolutionary, expeditionary, only once a year, and sometimes not even that, the thing we’ve all been hoping for and dreaming of, the only thing that makes life worth living, the one, the only 11th Annual AGOP contest! Yay!!!

Each offseason, we put aside the hopes and dreams of the previous Jets season, to be replaced by new hopes and dreams, usually illusory, sometimes delusional, of the season to come. To that end Gang Green Nation is announcing the greatest thing in the history of the interwebs, the all new and improved, zero calorie, gluten free, in the best shape of its life, even better than before, mega-meta 11th Annual GGN Offseason Plan contest (“AGOP”)! No animals, vegetables, minerals or avatars were harmed in the creation of this contest. The glorious AGOP competition returns! We are asking all of you armchair GMs to think deeply about the Jets roster, salary cap, potential trades, the draft and potential cuts and assemble the best 2024 Jets team you can, under the rules set forth in this article.

For those who are new to the contest, here’s how it works. All entries must be submitted via Fanpost. A few of the best will be selected by the world renowned, highly trained, fully credentialed expert judging team at GGN, and we’ll present those finalists to the GGN community for a vote. The winning plan gets its author bragging rights as best fake GM at GGN over the next year, and a PRIZE (YAY)! The winner gets a Jets related prize of their choosing from Fanatics.com, so long as the price is less than $50. Sorry fans of other teams, if you win your prize is still limited to Jets related merchandise. The winner also gets their winning entry prominently featured in the most respected, prestigious and spectacular of all possible forums, a front page article on GGN. Finally, the winner gets a year’s supply of internets, to be spent on GGN at your discretion.

The rules are as follows:

The title of your Fanpost must begin with “AGOP:” (no quotes). You can follow that with whatever title you wish, but it must begin with “AGOP:” so we can easily distinguish it from other Fanposts. Example - AGOP: Blame It On The Templars - A Guide To Achieving The Holy Grail Of A Jets Playoff Berth. If you do not follow this rule your entry will be excluded from consideration. The deadline for Fanpost submission is 11:59 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. No exceptions. One entry per GGN member. Any GGN member who submits multiple entries, whether under one user name or multiple user names, will have all his entries disqualified. Don’t try to create or use multiple user names to submit multiple entries. You will just be wasting everybody’s time, and your entries won’t even be read. There is no mandatory length, but there should be as much as is necessary to fully explain how your plan benefits the Jets, works under the salary cap, makes reasonable trades, sets the team up for the future, etc. Spelling and grammar are not paramount - this is not a high school English assignment. However, entries should be reasonably readable. Use spell-check, use paragraphs and try to proofread for obvious grammar errors. If we struggle too much to decipher your entry it will probably not be judged favorably. Your plan MUST fit under the 2024 salary cap, as set forth in overthecap.com, or it will be disqualified. In addition, consideration will be given to how the 2025 salary cap will be affected. Feasibility of plan execution is important. Don’t propose a trade of Xavier Gipson for Patrick Mahomes. It’s not going to happen. If you think a trade might be perceived as one sided, tell us why it works for the other team involved. Plans must be salary cap compliant using overthecap.com’s cap numbers. Overthecap.com has a really nifty salary cap calculator tool, which you can access here. We strongly urge you all to make good use of this tool, as it allows you to fiddle with the contracts of every player on the roster and every Jets’ free agent, doing all the calculations for you in terms of salary cap consequences for cuts, trades, restructures, franchise tags, re-signings, etc. THIS TOOL IS A MUST USE FOR ALL PRACTICAL PURPOSES. If you use the calculator you can be assured your numbers are correct. Use it. And in case I haven’t made this clear, USE IT. It will make the cap much less of a bear to wrestle with. Restructuring of current contracts to create cap room is allowed provided it complies with the data on overthecap.com, is allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and is shown to be something the player should realistically have no objection to. Please keep in mind proration of signing bonuses is permitted for a maximum of 5 years under the CBA, so no proposing a 10 year proration to finagle extra cap space. The Jets’ draft picks, for the purposes of this contest and prior to any trades in your AGOP, are as follows: 1 (#10), 3 (#72), 4 (#110), 4 (#112), 6 (#184), 6 (#218), 7 (#256) and 7 (#257). ANY TRADES IN REAL LIFE BY THE JETS THAT ARE ANNOUNCED PRIOR TO THIS ARTICLE BEING PUBLISHED MUST BE REFLECTED IN YOUR AGOP, INCLUDING ANY DRAFT PICKS TRADED AWAY. ANY TRADES IN REAL LIFE BY THE JETS AFTER THIS ARTICLE IS PUBLISHED WILL NOT BE REFLECTED IN THIS CONTEST. Your draft picks must be justified in being available at their designated slot by at least one reputable mock draft site. You can find an extensive list of mock draft sites here. If you are using a mock draft that appears to be an outlier in terms of where one or more players are chosen, tell us which mock draft you used and why. For example, if you are picking Malik Nabers in the 3rd round, there better be some very good and highly persuasive reasons why you think he’ll be available there, or we aren’t buying what you’re selling. No more than three trades of draft picks for draft picks are permitted. If you propose more than three trades involving picks for picks, only the first three such trades will be considered. Unlimited player trades (players for players, picks for players or players for picks) are permitted. You should provide some reasons why the trading partner would want to do any proposed trade. Any trade of draft picks must be in rough compliance with the standard trade value chart. You can find a nifty interactive version of the trade value chart here. This interactive chart allows you to input any team’s name and it highlights all of that team’s 2024 draft picks on the chart. Trades may include picks from any round, as well as future years 2025 and 2026, but not beyond 2026. Trades of current players for draft picks are limited as follows: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers are not available for trade. Quinnen Williams is available for a #1 and a #2, Jermaine Johnson for a #2, Breece Hall for a #3, Quincy Williams for a #3, Joe Tippman for a #3, D.J. Reed for a #3, Alijah Vera-Tucker for a #3, Will McDonald for a #4, Michael Carter II for a #5, John Franklin-Myers for a #5, Micheal Clemons for a #7, Tyler Conklin for a #7, and Allen Lazard for a Roscoe Word autographed football, slightly used (stickum available for an additional fee). No other Jets player may bring back any draft picks in a proposed trade. The reason we have set values in players for draft pick trades is so that everyone is playing by the same rules. That is, Entry X may propose trading Alijah Vera-Tucker for a #2, while Entry Y proposes trading Alijah Vera-Tucker for a #4. Entry X then has a clear advantage in his plan, though they are both simply trading the same player. To avoid such issues, we have set standard trade values, similar to the way we require you to roughly comply with the draft pick trade value chart. Please don’t bother disputing the set values; they aren’t important so much for their accuracy as they are for their uniformity. Every year somebody feels it necessary to engage in lengthy criticism and debate about the set trade values. DON’T BE THAT GUY. It isn’t important. What’s important is that everybody is on an even playing field with standard trade values. Everyone has to play by the same rules, so just go with the values given. Whether the Jets might realistically execute your plan doesn’t matter as long as the plan itself can be considered realistic given the current free agent and trade markets. In other words, you don’t have to operate the same way Joe Douglas would operate. Just make your plan something that could in some world be seen as realistic. Free agent salaries should be realistic. You may only sign unrestricted free agents that have not been signed by another team. If an unrestricted free agent has been reported by a credible source to have agreed to a contract with another team during the “legal tampering” period, you may sign that player, but only if you post your AGOP prior to that player actually signing his contract in the new league year starting March 13, and you must sign that player to the deal being reported in the legal tampering period. You must specify the basic parameters (years, total amount, amount guaranteed, 2024 cap hit) of any free agent contract you sign. You may NOT sign any player that has actually signed with another team in the new league year prior to posting your AGOP. You may NOT sign other teams’ restricted free agents. You may NOT sign any players tagged by any other teams with the franchise tag or the transition tag. If you are proposing some backloading of contracts to fit better under the 2024 cap, that’s fine, so long as you then sketch out how the whole contract works so we can gauge how it impacts future years. A word to the wise: don’t submit an AGOP where the Jets land every one of the top 5, 6, 7 or more free agents on the market. That isn’t a realistic outcome, and it will hurt your chances in the contest. No harm in selecting a few of the top of the class free agents for the Jets, but taking every one you’re interested in just isn’t in the cards.

The finalists will be posted on or about Tuesday, March 26, 2024, with community voting to run through Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The winner will be posted on the front page of GGN shortly after the close of voting.

So get your minds working and try being Jets GM for a day. Let the 11th Annual GGN Offseason Plan contest commence!

Editor’s note: Clarification on trades.

On the trading of draft picks, up to three trades involving draft picks for both teams involved in the trade are allowed. However, you may make as many trades involving picks for players, players for picks, or players for players as you wish. Any hybrid trades (i.e., my picks for your player and picks, or vice versa) will count as one of your three permitted picks for picks trades. I hope that clarifies all possible trade scenarios.