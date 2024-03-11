Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Today starts the legal tampering period for free agency, and in essence, we’ll see a lot of the most important deals of the period get done today. There are reports that New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas does not plan to spend heavily in free agency despite the team’s problems. While it’s admirable that he won’t necessarily ‘screw over’ the following GM by giving out albatross contracts, it’s still concerning from a fan’s point of view if the team isn’t able to plug the many holes that they have. The Jets desperately need a wide receiver and some offensive line help, so free agency should be a tool utilized. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - Cut Season in the NFL

Eric Allen - Jets Look to Add More Talent as NFL's Negotiating Window Opens

Connor Hughes - Don't expect Jets GM Joe Douglas to deviate from his plan and spend big in free agency

Michael Giarraputo - 7 players the NY Jets should definitely avoid in free agency

Michael Nania - How NY Jets can build the perfect free agent WR combo

Michael Nania - Diontae Johnson to NY Jets: Dream trade or fool's gold?

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets agree to terms with free agent cornerback Isaiah Oliver

Kyle Newman - NY Jets agree to re-sign free agent safety Chuck Clark

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets re-sign Chuck Clark, add Isaiah Oliver before NFL free agency

Alex Smith - Patriots' return in reported Mac Jones trade doesn't bode well for Jets in Zach Wilson talks

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.