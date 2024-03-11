Free agency technically begins on Wednesday. In practice though, free agency begins when the “legal tampering” period begins on Monday, which is when reports will start to cycle through about the types of contracts that players will be signing with various teams.

This offseason is a little bit different for the New York Jets. Given their general lack of talent, they haven’t really had any premier players in recent years that were on their team heading into free agency. This year they have exactly that with edge rusher Bryce Huff hitting free agency.

When a pass rusher is as good as Huff has been, with a PFF grade of 83.5 that ranks 10th among edge rushers when pass rushing, other teams are typically interested in acquiring them. One such team is apparently the Philadelphia Eagles, who think enough of Huff that they are willing to trade some of their established edge rushers who are pretty good in their own right.

The Eagles have been shopping both Josh Sweat and Haasan Riddick for the last few weeks. Look for Philadelphia to aggressively pursue Bryce Huff in free agency. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2024

And it doesn’t appear to be only the Eagles that are interested, with Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic reporting that Huff’s market will be “robust.”

Everything I’ve heard is that Bryce Huff’s market is going to be robust — and that the Eagles are going to make Huff one of their first calls when the tampering period opens on Monday. https://t.co/QVUcAYn1aL — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 9, 2024

Overall, it looks like the Jets are going to face some significant competition if they want to retain Huff’s services. That doesn’t mean they won’t succeed in doing so, but it does mean that it will likely be costly to do so.