New York Jets re-sign Chuck Clark

The Jets made a move to address one of their few holes on defense by re-signing safety Chuck Clark on a one year contract. Adam Schefter reported the signing.

The Jets opened their 2023 offseason trading a seventh round pick to Baltimore for Clark. Clark was a quality safety who just got caught in a numbers game on a Ravens team overflowing with talent at the position. It seemed like a savvy move. Unfortunately Clark tore his ACL during the offseason program and missed the full season.

The Jets entered the offseason with a hole at safety. The re-signing of Clark makes sense. The team doesn’t have the luxury of spending big at the position with so many glaring needs on offense. Clark provides some degree of insurance. The Jets could still add somebody else at safety if the bottom falls out of the market at the position as many are expecting. At the very least the Jets should be able to get by with Clark and Tony Adams at safety.