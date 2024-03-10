How I want to see the Jets approach the 2024 offseason

The NFL offseason is about to begin. At noon Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, the legal tampering period opens. Teams are allowed to begin negotiating with free agents from other teams.

The Jets will look to have a better offseason than they did a year ago. The moves of 2023 did not produce great results for this team. The re-signing of Quincy Williams proved to be an excellent value move as he improved into an All Pro standout. A season-ending Achilles on the first series of the year injury derailed Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut before it got started. We might give the Jets latitude for that, but the fact of the matter is the players the Jets added a year ago offered very little in the way of positive contributions.

How can the Jets make this a better offseason? I have some ideas.

Face the facts about where this team currently is.

The smartest teams in the NFL find a good balance between making moves that will have an immediate benefit and preserving resources so the team can stay strong in the future.

Of course there are moments where it makes sense to hit the accelerator, and borrow future resources to maximize the present. There are also moments where you need to step off the gas and focus less on now to preserve the future.

I have to say I am a bit alarmed by how many media pundits seem to think the Jets’ only option to torch as much from the future as possible to maximize the here and now.

The argument is Aaron Rodgers is 40, and the team has a short window with him. That makes sense in theory.

Here’s the thing. It’s difficult to envision a scenario where the Jets can make their roster a legitimate Super Bowl contender this offseason.

Let’s just consider the state of the Jets we saw without Rodgers.

The Jets had the second worst point differential in the AFC. They were the second team eliminated from Playoff contention in the conference.

This team was not competitive against the best the league had to offer. The Jets played 9 games against teams that made the Playoffs. They were 3-6 and outscored by 81 points.

I’m sure the Jets would love to sell the narrative, “We won 7 games without Aaron Rodgers. Just think about how good we will be with him.” That’s a statement that lacks context, however. The Jets were 5-9 and out of the running for the Playoffs with three weeks left in the season. In the final three weeks, they won a pair of tight games against of the league’s three worst teams record-wise to get to 7-10.

Of course having Aaron Rodgers instead of Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian will make the Jets quite a bit better. It will be a big upgrade at the game’s most important position.

But is that going to bridge the gap between bottom of the conference and the Super Bowl? That seems like a lot to ask.

Also consider that Rodgers is 40 and coming off a serious injury that at the very least will reduce what was already declining mobility. And he showed circumstantial evidence of possible decline in his final Green Bay season. Expecting him to be good enough to carry this Jets team to the promised land is just a lot to ask.

It will be easy for the Jets to try and pump up his return and say, “We were legitimate Super Bowl contenders last year, and now he’s back.” I’m not even sure how legitimate they were as contenders a year ago, however. This was a team that entered the season leaning on Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb to carry significant roles at premium positions. Even beyond that for all of the offseason hype, the ESPN and NFL Network lead stories, Hard Knocks, eagles and crows, and more the oddsmakers never had them a consensus top five most likely team to win it all in the 2023 or one of the three most likely teams to come out of the AFC.

I’m not saying this to burst your bubble right as the Jets look to add new players. I just think it’s important to understand where the Jets are so that they make smart choices this offseason.

At wide receiver and the offensive line, the Jets currently have three of their eight starters figured out. If you look at the players actually available, there probably isn’t enough talent for the Jets to make this offense Super Bowl caliber. Any attempt will likely lead to expensive mistakes swinging for the fences on expensive, low percentage bets.

This sort of management over the last two years has gotten the Jets into a situation where they have a tight salary cap and loads of dead money.

The #Jets are currently set to pay $34.2 million in dead cap to eight players in 2024 regardless of whether they're on the roster:



Laken Tomlinson: $10.7M

CJ Uzomah: $5.92M

Carl Lawson: $5.86M

Duane Brown: $4.72M

Jordan Whitehead: $3.3M

Mecole Hardman: $2M

Quinton Jefferson:… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 5, 2024

Whenever I point out dead money, people always respond with something like, “Every team has dead money. The Jets are just playing the game.”

That misses the point. Look at the players above. They count for roughly 13 percent of the Jets’ 2024 salary cap. Do you think their contributions to this team in 2023 are worth carrying such big hits a year later? That’s what dead money is.

I think having those guys account for $34 million is a bit different from Tampa Bay carrying an almost identical dead money cap hit a year ago for Tom Brady.

But if they want to continue going “all in” around Rodgers to try and get to the Super Bowl, the Jets will need to push even more money to the future and bring in more expensive players.

This approach limits you. Do you think the Jets could use that extra $34 million right now?

This team has an outstanding young core of players in guys like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall. It would be nice if this team could actually build a real contender around them in the years ahead instead of being tight up against the cap for a Hail Mary throw at a Super Bowl in 2024.

Here’s the other thing. While contending for the Super Bowl is likely a longshot, the Jets should have every opportunity to contend for a Playoff spot. The upgrade of Rodgers over Wilson/Boyle/Siemian might not be enough to bridge the Jets between the bottom of the conference and the Lombardi Trophy. It certainly could be enough to get them to a 7 seed, though.

And the path to get the offensive line and wide receiver spots good enough to be a Playoff team is far shorter and less expensive. I certainly think the Jets can upgrade those positions enough to make the postseason without destroying their future financial flexibility.

A balanced path is usually the way to go. For the Jets that certainly seems to be the case at present. Use the moderate resources the team has to upgrade the roster to make a Playoff run. Don’t torch the future for a longshot championship run.

If the Jets start the 2024 season by winning five of their first six games and look like a team that can make a run, we can reassess how to approach things at the trade deadline.

No more Friends of Aaron.

The 2023 Jets had an inordinate number of people on their offense with past ties to Aaron Rodgers. We can count Nathaniel Hackett, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Billy Turner, and Tim Boyle. The first three listed had significant roles. All of these people damaged the team.

Simply put, the Jets need to stop acting like a jobs program for Aaron Rodgers’ friends. Already we are hearing rumors about the team being interested in more Friends of Aaron.

Perhaps the most ludicrous of these rumors is about David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari has had a phenomenal career at left tackle for the Green Bay Packers, spending most of it preventing pass rushers on Aaron Rodgers’ blind side from getting to the quarterback.

Bakhtiari has also played 13 games in the last three seasons. He turns 33 years old early in the season and has had five knee surgeries.

You don’t need to be a medical expert to see he is going to have a difficult time holding up. There’s a reason you see so few players in the NFL perform at a high level well into their 30s. It’s a physical game. That’s particularly true of offensive linemen who take big hits on every play. They add up and take a toll on a body.

There isn’t much reason to believe Bakhtiari can withstand the rigors of a full season. If the Jets signed him to the league minimum to be a backup, it would be one thing. I don’t think the odds that happening are very high. A signing would likely be a mistake, and it is easy to foresee this.

Bakhtiari is not the only former Rodgers associate rumored to be coming to the Jets. Marques Valdez-Scantling, who spent the first four years of his career with Rodgers in Green Bay, is a free agent after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets need help at wide receiver. Valdez-Scantling is unlikely to provide the necessary help. Across six seasons with Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes as his primary quarterbacks, Valdez-Scantling has never even eclipsed the 700 yard mark.

Running back Aaron Jones could also soon be available. Once again we have heard rumors of Jets interest. Jones has had a good career. He, however, is turning 30 during the 2024 season and likely won’t be cheap. The Dalvin Cook signing was the latest mistake in an ongoing saga where the Jets spend on big name veteran running backs. It didn’t work out either with Le’Veon Bell, Matt Forte, or Chris Johnson. Frank Gore wasn’t expensive but certainly was at the end of his career and unproductive.

At running back teams should try to be young and inexpensive. On paper running back is one of the least difficult positions to fill.

To be honest Jones is still playing at a reasonably high level and could have something left in the tank. You know what? If the Jets pass on him, and he plays well somewhere else in 2024 I can live with it. The Jets need to stop trying to find late career outliers at running back.

Seek youth.

Despite having a strong young core, the Jets had an old roster in 2023. In fact, it was the second oldest 53 man roster in the league after cutdown day. The average wasn’t just driven up by irrelevant players either. The Jets had the oldest player at their respective positions at the two most important spots on offense, quarterback and left tackle. Three of the five starting Week 1 offensive linemen were on the wrong side of 30. Up and down the roster the Jets had underperforming players whose best days were behind them.

Now I don’t think you can blame Rodgers’ injury on his advanced age. An Achilles injury is a freak occurrence. But many of the other problems probably did have somethingto do with age.

When I bring age up, I hear a lot of the same arguments over and over. “What about Team X which has a bunch of old players?” “This guy is in his 30s and just made All Pro last year.” “Young guys aren’t always good.”

A lot of these arguments miss the context, however. Of course there are old players who produce. And there are some good teams that lean on older players. There are also moments when a team is close to winning a championship, that a veteran or two could be the final piece of the puzzle.

I go back to my first point. The Jets aren’t a team that is one player away from a championship. You can be old and good. You can be bad and young. But one of the worst things to be in the NFL is old and bad. That’s what the Jets were last year. A lot of veterans showed decline and/or got injured.

If you don’t have a championship roster in the present, being old becomes an impediment. The more old guys you have, the greater the percentage of your roster you need to turn over.

With this in mind, the Jets should target players in their mid 20s in free agency. These are guys entering their prime years and likely have many good seasons of football ahead. All we need to do to find evidence is look at Joe Douglas’ free agent record. There aren’t many success stories.

In fact there are only two Douglas signings who performed at a high level for multiple seasons with the Jets, DJ Reed and McGovern. At the time they were signed, both were ascending players in their mid 20s.

Trade down in the NFL Draft early and often.

Trading down in the NFL Draft is frequently an unpopular move. Fans and media spend hours learning about prospects. Then a consensus emerges about which prospects are elite. When you trade down, you cost your team a chance at an elite prospect. Sure, you might add an extra pick or two, but that’s quantity over quality, right?

That’s at least the way a lot of fans think about it. And if the Jets trade down from the 10th pick, I am sure plenty of fans and media will be scathing about how they cost themselves a plug and play prospect at an area of critical need.

Will that be true? Not necessarily. Although we treat consensus Draft rankings like gospel, the top prospect at a given position is frequently misevaluated.

A series of papers by economists Cade Massey and Richard Thaler has shown that at any given position, historically, the odds of the top player picked (Watkins) being better than the third player picked (Beckham) is just 55 percent or so.

The Jets are down a second round pick this year from the Aaron Rodgers trade. Looking at the trade value chart, the cleanest way the Jets could get a second round pick would be trading down from 10 with the Bengals who could offer pick 18 in the first round and pick 49 in the second round. Now I have idea whether the Bengals actually would be interested in moving up, but let’s say they are for the sake of argument.

Would it be fair to say the Jets damaged their chances at getting an elite player?

I decided to take a look at every NFL Draft since 2000, comparing players who were picked 10th overall vs. players who were picked 18th overall.

At pick 10, six of the 24 players made at least one Pro Bowl in their career, accounting for 24 total Pro Bowl berths. These players have started a combined 1,791 games in the NFL.

At pick 18, seven of the 24 players made at least one Pro Bowl in their career, accounting for 23 Pro Bowls.These players have started a combined 1,959 games in the NFL.

I’m sure if you asked the average NFL fan, they would tell you pick 10 is way more valuable than pick 18. This year they will tell you the prospects at 10 are much more likely to be great than those at pick 18.

They would have told you the same thing in any of the last 24 Drafts too, but the results show there isn’t much of a difference in value about what you can expect from the two picks. The biggest difference is a hypothetical trade down would net you with a valuable second round pick, while a trade up would cost you one.

This is expected to be a fairly deep Draft class, but the sweet spot of most Drafts is rounds two through four. Lots of high value players are there, and many of the league’s historically great franchises have made it a point to load up on picks there.

The Jets have a talented young core, but that young core could use some bolstering. The Jets should be focused on trading down to accumulate as many second through fourth round picks as possible. A surplus of cost controlled young talent will help the team navigate the salary cap and age issues mentioned earlier.