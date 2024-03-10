Jets add three compensatory picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL has awarded its compensatory Draft picks for 2024. Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lost more than they gained in free agency the previous year.

The Jets have netted an extra sixth round pick and a pair of seventh round selection.

The pick in round six will be 218th overall. The two in the seventh round will be 256th and 257th overall. Those are also the final two selections of the NFL Draft.

In case you were interested in how the Jets added these picks, Over the Cap has an exhaustive breakdown. Losing Nathan Shepherd to the Saints got the Jets their sixth round pick. Losing Mike White to the Dolphins and Dan Feeney to the Bears by way of the Dolphins netted the two seventh round picks.

The Jets would have been in line to receive a fifth round pick for losing Sheldon Rankins to the Texans, but the signing of Allen Lazard cancelled that out. The Jets also could have added a seventh round pick for losing Nate Herbig to the Steelers, but the signing of Mecole Hardman cancelled that out. (Teams can only net a maximum of four compensatory picks from free agent losses so had Lazard and Hardman both not signed, the Jets would have ended up with a fifth round pick, a sixth round pick, and two seventh rounders).

These picks obviously aren’t that likely to produce good players, but every late round lottery ticket increases your odds.

The Jets also did a bit better than original projections, which had them adding either two or three seventh round picks.