Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh score mediocre ratings in our Jets fan survey

This week in our SB Nation Reacts survey we asked whether you approve of the jobs Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are doing. Now we will bring you the results.

Neither man has a particularly high approval rating among Jets fans who participated in our survey. Douglas, however, does seem to have more support than his counterpart.

Generally speaking, in similar surveys over the last few years Douglas has run ahead of Saleh. This has been a bit difficult for me to square. After all if you aren’t a fan of the job Saleh is doing, hiring him was Douglas’ decision. It was one of the GM’s most important decision, and it isn’t like he has a great track record on other major decisions during his tenure (Zach Wilson).

In the end, neither seems like a particularly popular figure among our voters. The only thing that can fix that is winning.