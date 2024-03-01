Every year the NFL’s player association (NFLPA) has each team’s players anonymously grade their team on a number of categories, such as facility and travel accommodations quality. At the end of the day, wins and losses are primarily going to depend on the quality of each team’s players. However, in a game of inches every little thing can matter, including these smaller quality of life aspects.

For the New York Jets, the players reported that the team has some significant areas in need of improvement.

Here are the #Jets ratings from the NFLPA report cards. The Jets ranked 21st overall in the NFL. One aspect highlighted was “The number one issue the team has is with how the coaching staff manages their time.” Additionally, the report stated that the team does not have a family… https://t.co/uv52kTNw63 pic.twitter.com/yNN0rMPKlh — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) February 28, 2024

Overall, the team largely grades out in the 20s among the NFL’s 32 teams. The only top 10 finish they had was for nutrition, where they ranked 10th. Of note on the low end, they graded 27th and 29th for training room and training staff, which seems like an issue for a sport that is largely reliant on athleticism and stamina.

While a kneejerk reaction to this might be to question whether the players take these kinds of surveys seriously, former NFL players Damien Woody and JJ Watt seem to believe that they do, which gives some credibility to the rankings.

Moving forward, hopefully the Jets can improve a bit in these areas. While the return on investment is uncertain, it is hard to imagine that improving in any of these areas would be a net negative.