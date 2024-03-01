Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday at the NFL Combine, the defensive ends and defensive linemen made their presence felt in the testing period, including one player having the fastest forty-yard dash time ever recorded for the position. And, even though the New York Jets have utilized numerous resources at the position, don’t be shocked to see them continue to address it this offseason. The reality is, the team needs depth at DT, and they need run-stopping help - something that’s been hurting the Jets defense for the last couple of years. Perhaps we’ll see that addressed either in this draft class or free agency, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Michael Nania - NY Jets scouting: Which NFL Combine drills are the most valuable?

Eric Allen - Jets Draft Targets in 2024 Could Include Defensive Tackle

NewYorkJets.com - Top 5 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Defensive Linemen - 2024 NFL Combine

NewYorkJets.com - How Does ESPN's Field Yates Think the Jets Will Approach Free Agency and the 2024 NFL Draft?

Brian Costello - Brock Bowers could become Jets' 2024 NFL Draft dilemma

Randy Lange - Georgia's Brock Bowers Says 'It'd Be Pretty Sweet' to Team Up with Aaron Rodgers

David Wyatt-Hupton - Joe Douglas Speaks

Eric Allen - Jets General Manager Joe Douglas Says 'Ideally Bryce Huff Is Back' with the Jets

Zack Rosenblatt - What’s Zach Wilson’s trade market? Examining potential suitors, what Jets could get in deal

Ryan Chichester and Boomer & Gio - Boomer: Jets are one bad season away from cleaning house

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets players give Robert Saleh low grades on NFLPA report card

Connor Hughes - Jets think Mecole Hardman leaked game plans before trade to Chiefs

Mike Luciano - Did Adrian Amos take veiled shot at NY Jets after Mecole Hardman drama?

Rivka Boord - NY Jets could make innovative choice for promising player

