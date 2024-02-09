Podcast: Football visionary Woody Johnson graces us with his views on Zach Wilson, New York Jets

When the owner speaks, people listen. Yesterday Jets owner Woody Johnson answered questions from several media members prior to the NFL Honors Award Show.

Woody certainly made headlines from his comments. He lamented Aaron Rodgers’ injury and the Jets’ lack of a quality backup quarterback. Of course Woody had nothing to do with the backup quarterback choice, right? He also laid down expectations for Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas and expressed anger over the season that was...less than two months after he retained the duo and blamed the team’s 2023 struggles on Rodgers’ injury. At least with the safety of the MetLife Stadium turf a hot topic around the team, Woody assured us he is part of “weekly” discussions on the topic.

We break down all things Woody Johnson on today’s podcast. It should be fun.

