Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. From the outside, it seems like things are spiraling downward for the New York Jets. The team is losing multiple coaches and staff members to other organizations. Yet while it all seems to be doom and gloom from the outside, there’s little to be upset about at this time. Losing Rex Hogan is probably the biggest loss, but the reality is, the Jets have been a losing organization for years. Losing certain people who have been a part of that process isn’t as terrible as it may seem. Losing potential superstars in the building could hurt, but the likelihood is that these coaches were unlikely to make significant positive impacts for the team anyway. And if they were, it definitely hasn’t been as good as advertised considering the team’s record. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets lose another key member of front office

Brian Costello - Chad Alexander leaving Jets to become Chargers assistant GM

Justin Fried - Zach Wilson bust may have contributed to key NY Jets front office change

Brian Costello - Mecole Hardman not sure why Jets' tenure went all wrong

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: Leger Douzable Discusses How the Jets Can Attack the 2024 Offseason (2/8)

Stefan Stelling - Joe Douglas needs to revisit his first move with the NY Jets

David Wyatt-Hupton - Future Contracts: New York Jets

Zack Rosenblatt - Ranking the Jets’ top unrestricted free agents: Can they keep Bryce Huff?

SNY - Bent - Pros and Cons: Should Jets sign Gardner Minshew during NFL free agency?

Michael Nania - Free agent G Ezra Cleveland offers NY Jets an enticing decision

NewYorkJets.com - The Athletic's Dane Brugler: It Is a Tackle-Rich NFL Draft in 2024

Andy Vasquez - Where does Jets ‘stud’ Breece Hall rank among NFL RBs? Biggest stars in the game agree

Jack Bell - Jets 2023 Safeties Reset - Jordan Whitehead, Tony Adams & Ashtyn Davis Combined for 10 INTs

Ryan Morik - Aaron Rodgers says he has 'important responsibility' to speak out against COVID, vaccines

