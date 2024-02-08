Podcast: Jets Mock Draft Roundup

The end of the Senior Bowl brings the start of mock draft season.

Mock drafts obviously have their limitations, especially at this time of year. There is still a lot of the pre-Draft process to play out. We still have the Combine, pro days, and player visits to teams. Prospects could see their stock rise and fall accordingly based on how these go. Even if everybody’s grade was finalized, a writer’s prognostications would be educated guesses.

So what value do mocks have? Well, for starters some writers are connected and have a sense of where teams value a player. Even if we can’t pinpoint the exact slot a player will be selected, we can start to understand the neighborhood in which he is likely to be picked. Various mocks also help us work through all the choices the Jets have.

On today’s podcast we go through some recent mocks and the players they have the Jets selecting.