Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. News has come out that former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan has interviewed for the vacant Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator position. Personally, I would like to see Rex back in the league. Readers on GGN likely know how much I’ve liked the coach ever since I’ve been a part of this group - and seeing him in the league would at least make things more entertaining from a coach’s perspective. And, he may end up getting another head coaching gig if he’s able to keep that Cowboys’ defense the powerhouse that it currently is. Rex interviewed last year for the Denver Broncos open DC position as well, but ultimately didn’t get it. I hope things are different this time around. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

