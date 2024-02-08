Jets Reacts Survey: Will the Jets ever play in the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have almost reached Super Bowl Sunday. When the season began, the Jets had dreams of playing in the big game. Then came the fourth offensive play of the year. Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury, and that was that.

With Rodgers returning for 2024, the Jets will undoubtedly hope for big things again. Will these hopes be realized?

That’s the question we ask today in our SB Nation Reacts survey. Our question is simple. Will the Jets ever play in the Super Bowl before Aaron Rodgers retires?

