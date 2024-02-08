It’s no secret that the New York Jets need offensive line help as they prepare for the 2024 NFL season. One reason is because of how poor their pass protection was in 2023.

So which offensive lineman might be most ready to step in and help in that regard next season?

Pressure percentage allowed on non-RPO and non-play action pass protection snaps.



Mims - 0.9% (woah)

Alt - 1.8%

P. Paul - 2.0%

Fashanu - 2.7%

Jones - 2.9%

Amegadjie - 2.9%

Glaze - 3.0%

Fuaga - 3.1%

Latham - 3.4%

Rosengarten - 3.7%

Guyton - 3.7%

Fautanu - 4.4%

Suamataia - 4.9% — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 5, 2024

While interpreting these values it is important to remember that Georgia tackle Amarius Mims only played 7 games this season, compiling only 168 pass blocking snaps. By comparison, Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt played 368 pass blocking snaps. As we get more reps, we accumulate a larger sample size and can be more confident in that data. This is something to keep in mind with Mims’ performance last season.

Overall though, we see a number of players commonly mentioned for the Jets listed on here including Alt, Mims, Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), and Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State). While strong college performance does not guarantee strong NFL performance, these numbers are encouraging and would give reason for optimism around the Jets offensive line if the Jets were to select any of these players.