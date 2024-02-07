Podcast Mailbag: Zach Wilson’s future, Jets hope, free agency

Zach Wilson’s time with the New York Jets is likely coming to an end. The team is widely expected to trade the quarterback coming off a third disappointing season in green and white. How much can the team expect to get for Zach? The answer is probably not much. An ESPN report suggested as much on Tuesday. It isn’t a surprise. Wilson’s struggles make it unlikely another team would view him as a starter. We go into detail on today’s podcast. It is our weekly mailbag episode.

Thanks to everybody who sent in questions for this week’s mailbag. Beyond Zach Wilson we also discuss hope for the Jets in the future along with some offseason ideas for the team to address needs.

