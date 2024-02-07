Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Sam Darnold is going to be in the Super Bowl, but not as a starting quarterback. Instead, he’ll be the backup behind Brock Purdy on the San Francisco 49ers as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite that, Darnold was brutally honest about his time during the Jets when speaking to reporters. Darnold expressed his desire to get the Jets to the Super Bowl - something the team hasn’t accomplished since their only Super Bowl win nearly 65 years ago. And while it didn’t work out for Darnold in New York, it’s hard not to root for a player who would always make time for the fans, and actually wanted to play for this franchise - something we’ve seen time and again be a reason as to why the team misses out on free agents. Hopefully, this upcoming year can change the team’s fortune. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Brian Costello - Sam Darnold's path to Super Bowl not how he envisioned with Jets

Rich Cimini - What can the New York Jets get for quarterback Zach Wilson?

Bridget Hyland - Jets won’t get much for Zach Wilson in trade: ‘Two-week stay at a Best Western,’ opposing coach says

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' expensive free agency plan: Where can they splurge?

Michael Nania - NY Jets could pursue Aaron Rodgers' close friend: But should they?

SNY - Bent - Pros and Cons: Should Jets sign Ryan Tannehill?

David Wyatt-Hupton - Does Xavier McKinney make sense for the Jets?

Thomas Christopher - Top defensive backs from the Senior Bowl for NY Jets to target

Ethan Greenberg - Senior Bowl Was a 'Dream Come True' for Long Island Native Dylan Laube

Ryan Chichester and Boomer & Gio - Boomer: Don’t be surprised if Jets have Mike Vrabel interest

Justin Fried - NY Jets DE Will McDonald was 'extremely frustrated' last season

NewYorkJets.com - Checking In with RB Izzy Abanikanda

Brandyn Pokrass - Pro Bowl RB puts Breece Hall No. 1 on his list of top RBs

John Pullano - Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams Feeling 'Extremely Blessed' After Second Trip to Pro Bowl

John Pullano - Jets 2023 Cornerback Reset - Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed & Michael Carter II Among NFL's Most Elite Trios

