Recent Jets mock drafts have a focus on the trenches

With the Senior Bowl in the rear view mirror, a number of mock drafts are coming out to reflect the week that was in Mobile, Alabama.

These mocks have a theme for the New York Jets.

Lance Zierlein (NFL.com)

10. New York Jets: JC Latham, OL, Alabama The Jets must find a way to protect Aaron Rodgers next season. Latham can help in that regard and will also bolster the team’s running game as a crushing drive blocker.

Matt Miller (ESPN)

10. New York Jets: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Connor Livesay (The 33rd Team)

10. New York Jets, Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers (Pro Football Focus)

10. New York Jets: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

At this point it seems overwhelmingly likely the Jets will either use their first round pick on a tackle or a wide receiver. Some of the choice will ultimately depend on how the Jets handle free agency.