Podcast: Could Taliese Fuaga be the right fit for the Jets?

During the Senior Bowl, buzz grew that the Jets have interest in Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga in the upcoming NFL Draft. For his part, Fuaga had a strong week in Mobile playing for a teach coached by Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

On today’s podcast we profile Fuaga. We discuss what tools he brings to the table and how he might make a good fit for the Jets. It goes beyond him playing a position of need. Fuaga could bring other benefits to the tackle in terms of how the Jets could handle Alijah Vera-Tucker or perhaps add Draft capital.

Of course no prospect is perfect. Like any prospect, Fuaga has his own question marks. We also discuss some of them on today’s show.

Thanks for watching and/or listening to the podcast. If you enjoy it, subscribe to Locked On Jets and turn on notifications to receive notifications when new episodes are posted.