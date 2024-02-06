Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. One of the biggest news stories dropped last week, involving Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh, and the apparent lack of backbone of the New York Jets front office and coaching staff. And while the story may be ‘damning’ to some, it was blatantly obvious from others since Rodgers set foot in MetLife. There’s little reason why Nathaniel Hackett should have been hired from the start - and there’s little reason why plenty of Rodgers’ ex-Packers teammates should have been on the team as well. But it comes with the territory sometimes when trying to coax a future Hall of Fame quarterback to play for what’s been a dumpster of an organization for a decade. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ 2024 hopes could ride more on these players taking a big offseason step than on Aaron Rodgers

PFF - 2024 NFL Offseason Blueprint: New York Jets

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' ideal free agency plan: Filling every hole on a budget

SNY - Bent - Stay or Go: Should Jets bring Ashtyn Davis back for 2024 season?

Thomas Christopher - Top defensive linemen from the Senior Bowl for NY Jets to target

Justin Fried - NY Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich received 'rave reviews' at the Senior Bowl

David Wyatt-Hupton - Jeff Ulbrich & 4 National Team Players

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: 4 draft targets that could fill an overlooked hole

NewYorkJets.com - 2024 Jets Mock Draft 2.0 - ESPN's Mel Kiper Selects Penn State OT Olu Fashanu for the Jets

NewYorkJets.com - What Did Tony Adams Learn During His First Season in the Starting Lineup for the Jets?

John Pullano - Jermaine Johnson Reviews His First Trip to the Pro Bowl as a Jets Player

NewYorkJets.com - Sauce Gardner Interview at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Eric Allen - Richard Caster, Jets' Dynamic Hybrid WR/TE of the Seventies, Dies at 75

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.