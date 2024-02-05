Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort while I was attending the Senior Bowl - very much appreciated as always. The Senior Bowl was an incredible experience where I was fortunate enough to talk to plenty of the upcoming players in the NFL draft - and more importantly watch them play and practice up close and personal. If anyone’s interested in my takes on the players during the Senior Bowl week, feel free to check out my Twitter/X handle or send me an email. As far as Jets-related news goes, the team had three players represent Gang Green in the Pro Bowl that saw Sauce Gardner come away with an interception and multiple pass breakups in the flag football matchup. I’d prefer if the league went back to the old school Pro Bowl games, but that’s just me. At any rate, here are your links for the Jets to start your morning.

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' front office shakeup puts everyone on notice

Thomas Christopher - Top offensive linemen from the Senior Bowl for NY Jets to target

Thomas Christopher - Top wide receivers from the Senior Bowl for NY Jets to target

David Wyatt-Hupton - Getting to know Roman Wilson

Phillip Martinez - Jets 2024 Mock Draft Roundup: Experts in lockstep on who Gang Green should select

Michael Nania - Could Aaron Rodgers recruit his former starting guard to NY Jets?

Michael Nania - Should NY Jets splurge on breakout Rams G Kevin Dotson?

NewYorkJets.com - How Did Jermaine Johnson Enjoy His First Pro Bowl Experience?

NFL.com - New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner grabs fourth down INT at goal line

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.