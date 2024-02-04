Pro Bowl Games: Time, TV, Online Streaming, Jets Participating, and More

Today is the second and final day of competition for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. For the second consecutive year, the NFL has decided to get rid of the regular game of tackle football to honor its all-stars and instead hold a skills competition and flag football game.

Things got underway from Orlando on Thursday night. The NFC had the upper hand and left the opening night with a 12-6 lead on the AFC. There is still time to catch up. A number of events will take place today from skills competitions such as a tug of war to flag football.

Three Jets are competing in the event, Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, and Jermaine Johnson? Can the trio lead an epic comeback and lead the AFC to victory? Tune in today to find out.